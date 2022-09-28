Revisiting Dev Anand’s 5 timeless classic songs on late legend’s birth anniversary

Late legendary Bollywood star Dev Anand has been a name that immediately conjures up images of charisma, flair, and classic Hindi films. An actor, writer, producer, and director, he was a prominent figure in the movie industry.In his career spanning over 6 decades, Dev Anand had a long and successful run with appearances in timeless masterpieces like ‘Kala Paani’, ‘Taxi Driver‘ and ‘Guide’ among several others. So, on the occasion of his 99th birth anniversary, let’s take a trip down memory lane and reminisce some of the classic songs from his films.