Revived by HYDRAA, Kukatpally’s Nalla Cheruvu becomes recreational spot

Hyderabad: Kukatpally’s Nalla Cheruvu, which was once filled with debris and choked with encroachments, has now been transformed into a vibrant recreational spot with the efforts of Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

On Thursday, August 21, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath visited the lake to review development works.

The commissioner noted that due to encroachments, the lake had shrunk to just 16 acres. Now, after removing 16 business sheds built within the FTL boundary and clearing out construction debris, the lake’s area has doubled to 28 acres.

Due to recent rains, the lake is now brimming with water and encouraging locals to engage in boating and recreational activities. The HYDRAA commissioner added that a 1.5-kilometre pathway has been paved around the lake, attracting around 600 residents for walking and noted that on Sundays, the place turns into a major picnic spot.

City dwellers were seen enjoying a boat ride at the HYDRAA restored Nalla Cheruvu brimming with water in Kukatpally on Thursday, August 21. pic.twitter.com/JylwfZIdXI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 22, 2025

Furthermore, the commissioner stated that the lake is being developed as a multi-purpose space with facilities like health amenities and community halls.

Earlier, nearby residential areas also experienced flooding as there was no channel for water to enter the lake. Now, 7 inlets have been created to bring water into the lake, and the old outlet has been developed along with a new one to safely drain excess water.

HYDRAA has also taken measures to prevent sewage from mixing with the lake water and has created islands to promote biodiversity in the lake. According to HYDRAA, their efforts have also rejuvenated borewells and raised groundwater levels.

The commissioner went on to say that despite facing harsh criticisms and challenges, HYDRAA continued with its restoration efforts, and the results are now visible.

In the first phase, HYDRAA took up the restoration of six lakes across Hyderabad, among which Bathukamma Kunta (Amberpet) and Nalla Cheruvu (Kukatpally) are nearly ready. Meanwhile, four others, Bamruknudoula Lake, Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, Thammadikunta, and Sunnam Lake, will be completed soon.

HYDRAA will undertake the development of 13 more lakes in the next phase.

Finally, he emphasised the role of lakes in preventing floods in the monsoon and addressing water scarcity in summer and said that he aims to make Hyderabad a model flood-free city in India.