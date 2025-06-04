HYDRAA begins reviving historic lake in Old City of Hyderabad

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th June 2025 11:26 am IST
HYDRAA

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched a restoration project at a lake in the Old City.

The aim of the project is to reclaim the original 18-acre expanse of Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake.

Restoration of lake in Old City of Hyderabad

Under the supervision of HYDRAA, nearly 9 acres of encroachments caused by illegal soil dumping have been identified for clearance.

Recently, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the site. He stressed on the need to revive the natural outlet of the lake to ensure proper water flow.

Apart from it, plans are underway to improve stormwater management systems around the lake. It will prevent future flooding and contamination.

Beautification by HYDRAA

Beyond ecological restoration of the lake in Old City of Hyderabad, HYDRAA is transforming the water body into a community space.

The developments that are proposed include a children’s play area, a walking track along the perimeter and potential plans for a public park nearby.

On the same day, the commissioner assessed similar progress at Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA has issued warnings against illegal dumping in the Musi riverbed.

