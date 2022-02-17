Rhea to Aamir: Celebs who will attend Farhan-Shibani’s marriage

Mumbai: Actor, filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove Shibani Dandekar on February 21. The couple will have a registered court marriage following which there will be an intimate function at their farmhouse in Khandala.

As their wedding date nears, a list of Bollywood biggies who are expected to grace Farhan-Shibani’s big day is doing rounds on internet.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding guest list

According to BollywoodLife report, Farhan’s close friend and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani is the first confirmed guest who will attend the ceremony. Other B-town stars who will be gracing the event to bless the couple are — Rhea Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Alia Bhatt, Dino Morea and Aamir Khan. Official confirmation on the same is still not disclosed.

Couple to have a Hindu wedding?

Revealing some inside details about Farhar Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s impending wedding, a source informed Hindustan Times, “The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding.”

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar started dating in 2018. They are often seen spending quality time with each other and have also been spotted together at various events. Their Instagram posts speaks the bond they share with each other.