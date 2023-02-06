Rice gets costlier in Telangana, no mechanism to control

Hyderabad: In the absence of price control mechanism in the Telangana state, the prices of commodities, especially rice, have started recording a huge increase and it is being said that the price of rice has increased by about 10 percent this month.

According to the traders, they are selling rice by keeping their profit on the price they are getting from the mill and with the arrival of new rice in the market after Sankranti, the up-trend of price is becoming a new normal and it is not being stopped or fixed.

Due to a lack of mechanism, arbitrary price increases are being recorded by the mill owners. Retail traders say that customers are asking them about the reason for the increase in rice prices, to which they are not in a position to answer as there are no valid reasons like crop failure or price rise during the last year, but despite this, mill owners have increased the prices of new rice which is resulting in rise of the prices of old rice as well.

Despite repeated reminders to the State Government on taking measures to control commodity prices, no steps have been taken to check the increase in prices of commodities, especially rice and pulses, which is forcing citizens to buy essential commodities by paying extra money.

Several claims are being made by the State government regarding the increase in rice cultivation in Telangana and it is being said that the demand for rice produced in the state has started increasing, but the people are facing difficulties due to the steep increase in the prices of rice recorded in the state itself. The price of Sona Masoori No. 1 rice has increased by Rs 6 to Rs 8 during the last month and it is now being sold at Rs 46 to 48 per kg, as well as the price of new rice has been increased by 4 to 6 rupees.