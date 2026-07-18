Rift between Bandi Sanjay, Eatala? Senior BJP leader holds talks

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) incharge for party affairs in Telangana, Abhay Patil, on Saturday, July 18, held a meeting with Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MP Eatala Rajender amid reports of differences between them.

Senior leader and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman was also present during the meeting.

BJP sources said Patil held the luncheon meeting with Sanjay Kumar and Rajender to talk to them in view of long-held reports of differences between them.

Speaking to reporters, Laxman said BJP has a positive atmosphere in Telangana as people who voted out Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in 2023 are dissatisfied with the Congress government in the state.

Asked about reports that the meeting was organised to work out a compromise between Sanjay Kumar and Rajender, he said all party leaders are determined to bring the BJP to power in the state.

Rajender, formerly a BRS leader, joined the BJP in 2021 following differences with the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party. He represents Malkajgiri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, rose through the ranks in BJP.