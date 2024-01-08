Bajrang Dal members create ruckus at Catholic school in MP

A Christian missionary school in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district was reportedly attacked by a right-wing Hindutva mob led by members of Bajrang Dal on Sunday, January 7, over allegations of religious conversions.

According to reports, two Bajrang Dal members, including a woman, were apprehended for forcefully entering the school during the prayers and creating a ruckus.

The accused alleged that the Christian community members were carrying out “forced religious conversions” on Sunday. They claimed that the local individuals were forced to pray in the school when it was empty.

When Siasat.com reached out to Betul Police Station, the officers neither denied nor confirmed the incident. However, a video purportedly shows the scenes of the incident going viral on social media.

Location: Betul, Madhya Pradesh

Date: January 7



Pertinently, another such incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district in September 2023. The right-wing Hindutva supporters stormed a Christian school called St. Mary’s Convent School and alleged that it was disrespecting the Hindu god Ganesh.

As per reports, they even demanded a police investigation against the principal. The mob forcefully entered the principal’s cabin and created a ruckus.

Following the intense situation, the principal, Sister Sarita Joseph, compelled the school staff to call for help. However, after seeking police assistance, the mob eventually dispersed from the campus.

Sister Sarita Joseph utterly denied the allegations of disrespecting people’s beliefs. She clarified that the school is respectful towards all religions without caste, creed, or faith biases. “We offer education to all our students equally,” she said.