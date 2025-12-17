Road accident in Hyderabad claims a life, injures two on December 17

Injured persons were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for medical treatment.

Representative image

Hyderabad: In a road accident that took place in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, one person died and two others received serious injuries. The incident occurred in the Durga Nagar area.

According to reports, the event took place near Durga Nagar ground at approximately 5 am.

Details of road accident in Hyderabad

In the road mishap, the driver of a Toyota Innova vehicle that was being driven from ORR towards Durga Nagar road was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner.

Soon, the driver lost control over the car and then the vehicle hit a water seller’s shade.

At the time of the accident, three individuals were sleeping at the location. All are hailing from Madhya Pradesh. They are identified as Prabhu Maharaj, aged 60 years, Sathunath, approximately 27 years old, and Deepak, aged 25 years.

One died on the spot

Due to the road accident, Deepak succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the spot in Hyderabad. The other two men, Prabhu Maharaj and Sathunath, sustained serious injuries.

Following the accident, the two injured persons were shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for medical treatment.

Mailardevpally Police are investigating the accident.

