Exhibition grounds gear up for Numaish 2026 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) society is gearing up for Numaish 2026 at the Exhibition grounds in Hyderabad.

It is going to be inaugurated on January 1 and will run until February 15, 2026.

Ticket price of Numaish 2026 at exhibition ground in Hyderabad

The timing of the exhibition is 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekends and holidays. However, the managing committee retains the authority to adjust these hours if necessary.

Every year, the exhibition society receives around thousands of applications for stalls of crockery, readymade garments, shawls, handicrafts, beddings, upholstery, etc., for the spaces in the Numaish in Hyderabad.

In addition to shopping, the exhibition blends commerce, business, recreation, and relaxation and is expected to attract lakhs of visitors.

At the grounds, there will be several food stalls where one can relish sweets, lip-smacking haleem, and chaat at exhibition also known as numaish 2026 in Hyderabad. Apart from that, there will be joyrides at the venue for children to enjoy.

Security measures, safety

The Numaish will feature a ‘Ladies Day’ and a ‘Children’s Special Day,’ offering unique experiences for women and children.

To ensure the safety and well-being of visitors, the exhibition society will implement robust security measures, including CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols.

The exhibition, which is famously known as Numaish in Hyderabad, is expected to receive lakhs of visitors.