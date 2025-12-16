Newly-wed woman dies by suicide due to harassment in Hyderabad

The woman was allegedly facing harassment by her in-laws.

Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In yet another case of alleged harassment, a newly-wed woman died by suicide at her house in Hyderabad.

The incident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Amberpet Police station.

Harassment by in-laws

The woman, aged 21 years, who is identified as Nazneen Begum, was married to Ayub Jabri, a resident of Golnaka in Amberpet, in November 2025.

As per the details of the case, the woman was allegedly facing harassment by her in-laws.

Newly-wed Hyderabad woman threatened

Recently, Jabri reportedly demanded money and gold ornaments and started harassing the woman.

He also threatened to kill her if she failed to bring the money.

Unable to bear the harassment, the woman died by suicide by hanging herself on Sunday in the house in Hyderabad.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Ayub Jabri.

