Brace for intense winter as IMD Hyderabad forecasts cold wave

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana need to gear up for an intense winter cold wave as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a cold wave warning for the state.

This is valid for various districts of the state for the next few days.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected intense winter cold wave in the state, the weather department has issued a yellow alert.

Amid the expected intense winter cold wave, IMD Hyderabad mentioned that the state may see fog or mist conditions until December 17.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, has predicted an intense cold wave from December 19 to 22.

From December 16 to 18, there will be a slight increase in the night temperature. However, it will still be strong cold weather.

INTENSE COLDWAVE to continue even tonight with widespread single digits ahead in North, West TG and parts of HYD too 🥶



During Dec 16-18, somewhat increase in night temp ahead, but still, it will be strong cold weather



Get ready for another POWERFUL COLDWAVE during Dec 19-22… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) December 13, 2025

Ahead of intense winter cold wave, IMD forecasts fog in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky until December 17.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature in the state dipped to 8.9 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Kumuram Bheem district.

Maredpally was the coldest place in Hyderabad yesterday as the minimum temperature in the area declined to 13 degrees Celsius.

Due to the expected weather conditions, temperatures are likely to decline further. The residents need to plan their travel accordingly, especially in the morning.