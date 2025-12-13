JNTU Hyderabad HoD accused of raping faculty inside car

Hyderabad: A head of the department (HoD) at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad is accused of raping a guest faculty.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and subsequently sent to judicial remand.

JNTU Hyderabad faculty raped inside car

According to the details of the case, the woman, aged 30 years, had joined the university six months ago.

Ever since she joined the varsity, the HoD, who is 55 years old, was reportedly making advances towards her.

Four months ago, he took her to an isolated place in Nizampet in his car and allegedly raped her inside the vehicle.

After the incident, the accused not only started avoiding her, but a few months ago, she was also removed from her service.

Woman lodged complaint

On Monday, the woman approached the KPHB police station and lodged a complaint against the HoD.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the accused.

On Tuesday, the accused was arrested. Later, he was sent to judicial custody.