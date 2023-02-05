Road accident kills 2, injures 9 in Afghanistan

Congested roads, old vehicles and reckless driving could be the main reason for road accidents in the war-ravaged country.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 5th February 2023 3:10 pm IST
Kabul: Two commuters were killed and nine others injured in a road crash in Afghanistan’s Samangan province, provincial traffic police said on Sunday.

The accident took place late Saturday in the Daulatabad area of Hazrat Sultan district when a car collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, killing two travelers on the spot and injuring nine others with some in critical condition, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Congested roads, old vehicles, and reckless driving could be the main reason for road accidents in the war-ravaged country.

Similar road accidents have injured 16 people in Afghanistan’s eastern Parwan and northern Baghlan provinces over the past couple of days.

