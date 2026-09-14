Road rage: Teen subjected to casteist slurs by four in Beed

Beed: A 17-year-old boy was thrashed and subjected to casteist slurs allegedly by four youths over a minor dispute in Majalgaon tehsil of Maharashtra’s Beed district, a police official said on Monday, September 14.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Siddhant Avghade, a resident of Hivra (Budruk), was returning home on a motorcycle with a friend via Savargaon route, he said.

“Their two-wheeler accidentally brushed another vehicle, which triggered an altercation between the duo and four youths. Avghade was thrashed with belts, kicked and punched. He was also abused over his Scheduled Caste status,” the official said, citing eyewitnesses.

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Based on his complaint, the four persons were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

Efforts are on to nab the four, he added.