Roadwork on, traffic jams at Miyapur-Alwyn crossroads from Aug 14

In an advisory, the Cyberabad Traffic Police said that the CMC is constructing a six-lane bi-directional flyover from Miyapur crossroads to Alwyn crossroads, a three-lane uni-directional underpass from Alwyn crossroads to Hafeezpet, and a three-lane from Bachupally to Miyapur crossroads.

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Roadwork on, traffic jams at Miyapur-Alwyn crossroads from Aug 14
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The stretch between the Miyapur crossroads and Alwyn crossroads is expected to experience traffic bottlenecks during the peak hours for 180 days, beginning Friday, August 14, due to many ongoing construction activities, said the Cyberabad Traffic Police.

In an advisory, the joint commissioner of Cyberabad Traffic Police said that the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is constructing a six-lane bi-directional flyover from Miyapur crossroads to Alwyn crossroads, a three-lane uni-directional underpass from Alwyn crossroads to Hafeezpet, and a three-lane from Bachupally to Miyapur crossroads.

This would likely cause traffic jams during peak hours, said the police.

Subhan Bakery

The police urged commuters to plan their journeys and use alternate routes during this period while seeking public cooperation to help the Cyberabad traffic police ensure smooth traffic movement.




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