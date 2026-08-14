Roadwork on, traffic jams at Miyapur-Alwyn crossroads from Aug 14

Hyderabad: The stretch between the Miyapur crossroads and Alwyn crossroads is expected to experience traffic bottlenecks during the peak hours for 180 days, beginning Friday, August 14, due to many ongoing construction activities, said the Cyberabad Traffic Police.

In an advisory, the joint commissioner of Cyberabad Traffic Police said that the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is constructing a six-lane bi-directional flyover from Miyapur crossroads to Alwyn crossroads, a three-lane uni-directional underpass from Alwyn crossroads to Hafeezpet, and a three-lane from Bachupally to Miyapur crossroads.

This would likely cause traffic jams during peak hours, said the police.

The police urged commuters to plan their journeys and use alternate routes during this period while seeking public cooperation to help the Cyberabad traffic police ensure smooth traffic movement.









