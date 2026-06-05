Row erupts after BJP MLA asks woman to chant ‘Vande Mataram’

The video circulating online shows the BJP legislator asking a Muslim woman beneficiary to raise slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" during the programme.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2026 3:38 pm IST|   Updated: 5th June 2026 3:42 pm IST
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Barrackpur BJP MLA Koustav Bagchi has come under criticism for insulting and harassing a Muslim woman during an event linked to the party’s Annapurna Yojana.

The videos of the incident that surfaced on social media and have been widely shared by opposition supporters and other users purportedly show the MLA questioning women who had approached a camp to submit forms under the welfare scheme. Critics accused Bagchi of making stereotypical remarks and turning a routine welfare exercise into a communal issue.

The video circulating online shows the BJP legislator asking a Muslim woman beneficiary to raise slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” during the programme.

Subhan Bakery

The clips have triggered sharp reactions from leaders and supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), who described the alleged conduct as disrespectful and contrary to the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution. Several social media users also condemned the interaction, claiming that beneficiaries should not be subjected to religious or political tests while accessing welfare schemes.

Supporters of Bagchi, however, have defended the MLA, claiming that the exchange was related to verification of beneficiaries and not their religious identity, contradicting the video.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2026 3:38 pm IST|   Updated: 5th June 2026 3:42 pm IST

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