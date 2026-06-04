Mullo namaz padhna bhul jaoge: Hindutva leader threatens Muslims

He declared that every Tuesday, the Hanuman Chalisa will be recited inside mosques.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2026 6:25 pm IST|   Updated: 4th June 2026 6:28 pm IST
Uttarakhand Kali Sena state president Bhupesh Joshi issues open threat to Muslims in Delhi
Uttarakhand Kali Sena state president Bhupesh Joshi issues open threat to Muslims in Delhi

Ghaziabad: Uttarakhand Kali Sena state president Bhupesh Joshi triggered communal unrest after threatening Muslims in Delhi, announcing they would “forget how to offer namaz” and that Hanuman Chalisa would be recited in the mosques every Tuesday.

A video surfaced on June 4 where Joshi speaks on the recent murder of Hindu teen Surya Chauhan, who was allegedly stabbed by Asad.

Asad was later killed in a police encounter.

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Jai Shri Ram, doston, Jai Shri Ram. Mein Dilli ke mullo ku bolna chahta hu, bh***i waalo, namaz padna bhul jaoge (Jai Shri Ram, friends, Jai Shri Ram. I want to issue a warning to the mullahs of Delhi. You sons of b****es, you will forget how to offer namaz),” Joshi said.

He declared that every Tuesday, considered holy by many Hindus, the Hanuman Chalisa will be recited inside the mosques of Delhi.

Strongly condemning Surya’s murder, Joshi said, “Tum haramzaado ko maad****** ko hamare hindu bhai ka Eid ke din katal kar diya. Ab hindu faide ke mood me nai hai. (You bastards, you mother******s, slaughtered our Hindu brother on the day of Eid. Now the Hindus are in no mood to show leniency).”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2026 6:25 pm IST|   Updated: 4th June 2026 6:28 pm IST

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