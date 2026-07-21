Rowdy sheeter’s brother among 3 held in Kalapather murder case

Hyderabad: Kalapather police apprehended three persons allegedly involved in the killing of an Intermediate student at Biryani Shah Tekri in the city on Saturday night, July 19. A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a rowdy sheeter and two of his associates following a confrontation in the locality.

The deceased, Faiz Mohammed, an Intermediate first-year student and resident of Biryani Shah Tekri in Kalapather, was sitting with his friends when he noticed Abrar moving around the locality with his associates Ashraf and Farhan. Faiz reportedly questioned their presence in the area.

According to police, Abrar allegedly threatened Faiz and left the spot. However, Faiz followed the trio for reasons yet to be ascertained. The suspects allegedly attacked him with a knife, causing severe head injuries. Faiz later succumbed to the injuries.

Police said Abrar is reportedly the brother of rowdy sheeter Ashwaq, who has been banished from the city. The trio had allegedly consumed liquor at a friend’s residence in Shahalibanda before arriving at Biryani Shah Tekri to meet acquaintances.

Following the incident, police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination. A murder case was registered and an investigation launched.

The three suspects were later apprehended while allegedly attempting to flee the city. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the murder.