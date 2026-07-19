17-year-old boy beaten to death in Hyderabad’s Kalapather

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Kalapather after a 17-year-old boy was beaten to death by unidentified persons at Shah Tekri in the early hours of Sunday, July 19.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Faiz, alias Azaan, a resident of Kalapather, who lived with his family in the locality.

According to the police, Faiz received a phone call from some persons shortly after midnight and left his house. He was allegedly attacked with sticks at Shah Tekri, resulting in severe head injuries. He died on the spot.

On receiving information, the Kalapather police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated.

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The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder and are working to identify the persons involved. Investigators are examining available CCTV footage and gathering details about the circumstances leading to the attack.

Further investigation is underway.