17-year-old boy beaten to death in Hyderabad’s Kalapather

He was allegedly attacked with sticks at Shah Tekri.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:
Crime scene photo showing police tape at a construction site in Hyderabad after a double murder.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Kalapather after a 17-year-old boy was beaten to death by unidentified persons at Shah Tekri in the early hours of Sunday, July 19.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Faiz, alias Azaan, a resident of Kalapather, who lived with his family in the locality.

According to the police, Faiz received a phone call from some persons shortly after midnight and left his house. He was allegedly attacked with sticks at Shah Tekri, resulting in severe head injuries. He died on the spot.

Subhan Bakery

On receiving information, the Kalapather police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated.

The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder and are working to identify the persons involved. Investigators are examining available CCTV footage and gathering details about the circumstances leading to the attack.

Further investigation is underway.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button