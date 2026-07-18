Bengaluru businessman gets lifer for murder in Attapur

Hyderabad: A local court in Hyderabad on Friday, July 17, sentenced a Bengaluru-based businessman to life in prison for his involvement in a murder in Attapur in 2017.

The convict, Nisar Ahmed, 40, owns a leather business. Nisar and the victim, Neesar Ahmed, had rented a flat at Sajid Residency in Santosh Nagar Colony in April 2017.

A few days later, the apartment watchman noticed a foul smell from the locked flat. When the flat was unlocked, Nisar’s decomposed body was found in the bathroom with head injuries and a rope tied around his neck.

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Police investigation points at businessman

Police investigation revealed that Nisar had allegedly murdered his business partner over a dispute and fled after locking the flat. He was later arrested. Apart from the imprisonment, the businessman was fined Rs 15,000.