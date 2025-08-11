Hyderabad businessman arrested for murder

Hyderabad: The Miyapur police on Monday, August 11, arrested a businessman for allegedly killing a shop owner at Miyapur on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Srinivasulu alias Srinu, who operated a firewood shop near Hafeezpet railway station.

According to the police, the accused S K Moiz, allegedly developed a grudge over Srinu and planned to take up his business.

As per his plan, Moiz on Sunday picked up a quarrel with Srinu near his shop and stabbed him in his stomach repeatedly leading to his death.

A case was booked and Moiz was arrested.

