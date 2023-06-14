Rozgar Mela in Hyderabad: PM orders provision of 10L jobs by Aug 15

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy while distributing appointment letters of government jobs to candidates as part of the National Rozgar Mela in Hyderabad on Tuesday, said that Prime Minister has ordered to provide 10 lakh government jobs to the youth by August 15.

I joined the ‘Rozgar Mela’ from Hyderabad, where I handed over the appointment letters to the new recruits and wished them and their families the very best in their endeavors. pic.twitter.com/XHbxlZnX5b — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 16, 2023

As part of National Rozgar Mela, Reddy handed out more than 470 appointment letters for various government jobs to the candidates, while Prime Minister, Narendra Modi joined the event via video conferencing and distributed about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organizations.

“We had taken to a decision to fill 10 lakh vacancies in the country and under this decision, we are offering 70 to 80 thousand appointment letters to the unemployed youths.

Also Read Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to hand 70K appointment letters to recruits today

PM has also ordered to fulfil 10 lakh vacancies by August 15 and it’s a great moment for us PM himself has participated in today’s event and distributed appointment letters to newly inducted recruits,” said the minister while talking to ANI.

Addressing the gathering, the union minister remarked that in the last nine years, the government has prioritized recruitment process by making it faster, transparent and unbiased.

“The Rozgar Mela is to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Youth play an important role in the country’s all-around development and encouraged them to strive hard to create a positive impact.

The youth of the country needed to be prepared to become job creators instead of job seekers, who become “global citizens” in the future,” Reddy said.

Talking about PM’s target of filling up 10 lakh central government jobs Reddy informed that, “Modi has set a target of filling up 10 lakh central government jobs in the next 10 months.

It is for this purpose that every month Rozgar Mela is organized and the Prime Minister himself is participating in this program and interacting with the candidates.

He encouraged the youth to seize every opportunity presented and contribute to the country’s development.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the ‘Rozgar Mela’ on 22 October 2022 as a Diwali gift to the youth of the country. This is the 6th Rozgar Mela. More than 4 lakh 30 thousand youth have been given appointment letters till today.”

On the occasion, the Union Minister handed over appointment letters to 470 candidates who got jobs in 22 departments including 9 nationalized banks, DRDO, Indian Railways, Defence, Health and Family Welfare and University of Hyderabad. (ANI)