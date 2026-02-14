RPF officer saves passenger hanging from train at Vijayawada station

Hyderabad: A quick action by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Head Constable saved a passenger’s life at the Vijayawada Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Platform no 6 when the Cherlapally–Shalimar East Coast Express arrived at the station. A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing Head Constable Narsahma Rao performing his usual duty, ensuring the safety of passengers alighting and boarding the train.

As the train slowed down, a passenger attempted to board it but lost grip and hung on. Head Contable Rao walked in front, unaware of the possible unfortunate event that could unfold.

He realised something was wrong when others on the platform started shouting. When Rao turned around, he saw the passenger clinging to his dear life.

The RPF officer sprang into action and immediately pulled the emergency chain, preventing a serious mishap.

The South Central Railway (SCR) shared the video on their social media platform, praising Rao’s alertness and dedication to duty.