Rs 110 cr sanctioned for Ambedkar Knowledge Centre, SC Hostel

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday, June 8, said that the state government has given financial and administrative approvals for the Ambedkar Knowledge Center at Rs 110 crore and another Rs 25 crore for the Scheduled Tribe (SC) Hostel at Nimboliadda in Hyderabad.

Stating that the building is not just a physical structure but “modern temples,” Vikramarka stated that it helps thousands of students enhance their knowledge. He clarified that the strong resolve of the People’s Government is to permanently eliminate the coaching struggles faced by the unemployed youth in the state, said a release from his office.

Vikramarka was speaking after inspecting the sites for the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Knowledge Center. He added that it will also offer free digital coaching alongside job notifications. The upcoming Ambedkar Center near Tank Bund will be constructed with a cellar, a ground floor, and 10 additional floors, said the Telangana Deputy CM.

He was accompanied by Telangana Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and other public representatives, who inspected both the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Knowledge Center and SC Hostel sites.

Key Features of the Ambedkar Knowledge Center

Vikramarka stated that study circles, digital libraries, and conference halls will serve as premier platforms for spreading knowledge via the center, where a robust technological ecosystem will be provided to stream these activities digitally to remote areas. “After the People’s Government was formed, we stated very clearly that we would construct Dr BR Ambedkar Knowledge Centers in every Assembly constituency of the state,” the Deputy CM said.

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He added that these centers will enable students from poor, backward, marginalized, and middle-class families to prepare locally without having to move to Hyderabad for coaching. In the future, a system will be established within their respective assembly constituencies. With this setup, it will also enable students to receive coaching online from their own locations through an interconnected network.

‘Relief for rural and middle-class students’

The Telangana Deputy CM informed that children of daily wage laborers, farming families, and middle-class small traders often face massive financial burdens for accommodation when they come to Hyderabad for competitive exam coaching.

“Keeping their family financial situations in mind, the government made this decision with foresight. Apart from issuing job notifications, the government will use this Knowledge Center to provide free coaching facilities across the state to ensure unemployed youths successfully secure jobs,” he said. Vikramarka explained that lessons delivered by top lecturers from this main center in Hyderabad will be directly accessible via an online digital system, interlinking all the Ambedkar Knowledge Centers to be built in every constituency.

The building complex near Tank Bund will house study circles, a digital library, and state-of-the-art conference halls. Seminars featuring global intellectuals will also be organized here. The Deputy Chief Minister announced that Rs 5 crore has already been released to completely demolish the old existing structure.

He noted that although the previous government laid the foundation stone for this in 2016, they failed to construct it due to various reasons.