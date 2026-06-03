Telangana Dy CM hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to lineman’s family

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka handed over an accident insurance cheque worth Rs 1 crore to the family of a lineman who died while performing his duties.

The cheque was presented to Sonkamble Swapna, wife and nominee of late Sonkamble Pramod Kumar, during a programme held at Praja Bhavan on Wednesday, June 3.

Pramod Kumar was working as a lineman under the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (NPDCL) in the Basara area. He died in an accident while on duty on March 24, 2025.

According to officials, NPDCL employees maintaining salary accounts under the USSA-2 and USSA-3 schemes are covered by a personal accident insurance policy worth Rs 1 crore. The insurance coverage is provided under an agreement between the NPDCL and the Union Bank of India.

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Pramod Kumar had opened his USSA-2 salary package account at the Basara branch on September 23, 2024. Following his death, his wife submitted an insurance claim application as the nominee.

The insurance amount of Rs 1 crore was credited to her savings account on May 30, 2026.

Officials said the quick settlement of the claim reflects the commitment of both the government and the banking sector towards employee welfare. They also highlighted the importance of insurance benefits available under the USSA salary package schemes.

Several senior officials attended the cheque distribution programme at Praja Bhavan and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.