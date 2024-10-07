Rs 13,000 crores net worth: Meet Bollywood’s first billionaire

Mumbai: Bollywood is known for its wealthy stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, but there’s one person whose fortune surpasses them all.

That person is Ronnie Screwvala, a film producer and entrepreneur, who has become Bollywood’s first billionaire. with a net worth of Rs. 13,000 crore.

Ronnie Screwvala didn’t start his career in movies. In the 1970s, he began with a toothbrush manufacturing business. By the 1980s, he had ventured into the cable TV business in India, which became very successful. This laid the foundation for his future ventures.

In 1990, with just Rs. 37,000, Screwvala launched UTV, a production company. Initially, UTV focused on television, creating popular shows like Shanti and Sea Hawks. Later, UTV expanded into films, producing several hit movies.

Success in Bollywood

Screwvala’s UTV quickly gained fame in the film industry, producing successful films like Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Fashion, and Barfi. These movies helped UTV become a key player in Bollywood.

In 2012, Screwvala made headlines when he sold his share in UTV to Disney for a billion dollars. This deal was one of the biggest in Indian cinema and marked a major turning point in his career.

More Than Just Movies

Screwvala’s wealth doesn’t come only from Bollywood. He is also the co-founder of UpGrad, one of India’s largest online education platforms. In addition to this, he has investments in sports and media, which further boost his fortune.

Other Bollywood Rich Lists

While Ronnie Screwvala leads with his $1.55 billion net worth, other Bollywood figures aren’t far behind. Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth is estimated at $850 million, and Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series, is worth around $1.2 billion.