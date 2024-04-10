Rs 20L loss? Salman Khan’s move leaves Orry empty-handed

Mumbai: The name ‘Orry’ is something that is talked about almost every day on internet. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been making waves for his connections with Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn and others. This mysterious and flamboyant personality has become a prominent figure in South Bombay’s social circles, frequently gracing elite gatherings and events. His selfies alongside A-listers often going viral on social media.

Orry has previously revealed that he earns a jaw-dropping Rs 20-30 lakhs for clicking photos with celebrities with his signature pose at events.

However, it seems Orry just missed out on a lucrative opportunity, thanks to none other than Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan.

Orry, Salman Khan’s Viral Photo

On April 9, an Instagram fan page shared an unseen photograph from Anant Ambani’s recent birthday bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The image captured Bollywood’s beloved Salman Khan in a stylish attire, sporting a full-sleeved black t-shirt paired with denim jeans. The actor appeared relaxed with his hands tucked casually inside his pockets, looking away from the camera.

Meanwhile, Orry, was spotted donning a customized ‘You only love Orry’ t-shirt, facing in the opposite direction with his hands mimicking his signature pose. Orry is known for his distinctive style of posing with celebrities by placing his hands on their bodies, but Salman appeared to be playfully staying away from it.

The snapshot swiftly garnered attention, sparking reactions from fans online.