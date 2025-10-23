Rs 252-crore mephedrone haul: Key accused deported from Dubai; in police custody

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a key accused in a Rs 252-crore mephedrone seizure case after his deportation from Dubai, officials said on Thursday.

Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh was apprehended in Dubai by “sister agencies” a few days ago and was subsequently brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, an official said.

Shaikh is also known as “Lavish” in his drug cartel, as he leads a flashy lifestyle with expensive dresses, cars and watches, he said.

He is a member of an international drug syndicate and operated from abroad, the official said.

A Red Corner Notice had been issued against Shaikh, following which he was detained by a law-enforcement agency in Dubai and subsequently handed over to the Mumbai police, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection 1) Vishal Thakur.

The Mumbai police last year busted a mephedrone supply ring by raiding a manufacturing unit in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district and seizing drugs and raw materials (to make the contraband) worth Rs 252 crore. Shaikh was shown as a key accused in the case.

Shaikh was responsible for the operations of the mephedrone manufacturing factories set up by the drug ring across the country, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, he said.

Sitting in Dubai, he managed procurement of raw materials, manufacturing of the drug and handling the supply and distribution chain, the official said.

He is one of the important members of the international drug syndicate operated by Salim Dola, said another official. Salim Dola is also wanted in the case, and a Red Corner Notice has been issued against him.

Shaikh is the third accused person who has been brought to India from the United Arab Emirates. He was produced in a court here, which remanded him in police custody till October 30, the official said.

Earlier this year, accused Tahir Salim Dola, son of drug kingpin Salim Dola, and Mustafa Mohammed Kubbawala were taken into custody by the city police.

Altogether, 15 persons, including a woman, have been arrested in the case, which is being probed by the Ghatkopar unit of the city crime branch team under senior police inspector Atmaji Sawant.

During their investigation, police have seized movable and immovable properties in the city worth Rs 7 crore belonging to the accused persons, he said.

Asked if the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) would be invoked in the case, the official said they are exploring all legal possibilities.

Shaikh, who had been staying in Dubai for the last three years, is originally from Dongri in south Mumbai. In his initial days, he used to run a catering business with Salim Dola. He had left the country in August 2023.

He used to get people for the syndicate to supply and distribute mephedrone, a powerful synthetic stimulant often sold as a recreational drug, across India, the official said.

Once the crime branch finishes its investigation, Shaikh will be handed over to the Sakinaka police here, as he has been named in a case registered by them.

Shaikh’s name has also cropped up in a drugs case registered at Madhya Pradesh by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the official said.