Two drug peddlers nabbed with MDMA in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city police arrested two individuals who were allegedly selling drugs to consumers. The police seized 11 grams of the MDMA drug, two mobiles and a motorcycle.
The accused persons are Mohd Imran alias Shukoor, 31, a resident of Sun City, Bandlaguda and Shaik Baseer Ahmed alias Sameer, 32, a resident of Humayunnagar.
According to the police, Imran, who has been previously arrested four times in connection with drug trafficking, had recently befriended a drug supplier in Bengaluru.
He started buying the drugs from the supplier and, through Baseer, sold them to customers in Hyderabad at a premium price. The proceeds of the drugs were distributed between Baseer and Imran, said Y V S Sudheendra, DCP Task Force/ HNEW team.
On specific information, the HNEW team kept a tab on the two individuals and caught them red-handed along with the drugs. A case is booked at Tolichowki police station against them under the NDPS Act.