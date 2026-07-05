Rs 4 lakh loan drove student to rob woman, push her into well

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man who allegedly pushed a daily wage worker into a well and robbed her of gold ornaments in Karimnagar district four days ago was arrested on Sunday, July 5.

Damma Dinesh Reddy from Gullapet village in Jagtial district was arrested at Amaraveerula Stupa in Karimnagar based on CCTV footage and the phone number used to book a Rapido. He is a second-year undergraduate student at a college in Karimnagar.

Police said he was addicted to online betting and had lost Rs 4 lakh. He decided to rob after loan app agents pressurised him to repay the money.

Reddy sold the stolen jewellery to a trader identified as Venu Manoharachari at Tower Circle for Rs 30,000.

Also Read Robbed of gold, Telangana woman survives 21 hours in well

Background of the case

On July 1, Reddy approached 55-year-old Gangadhar Lakshmi, who was waiting at the labour adda. He lured her on the pretext of a job and took her to the outskirts of Nasultapur village.

There, he snatched her gold chain and Rs 4,000 in cash and pushed her into an agricultural well. She was trapped for 21 hours, holding on to a motor pipe inside the well and swimming to stay afloat.