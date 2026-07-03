Robbed of gold, Telangana woman survives 21 hours in well

Woman held on to a motor pipe inside the well to survive for 21 hours before villagers rescued her.

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Robbed of gold, Telangana woman survives 21 hours in well

Hyderabad: A daily wage labourer survived 21 hours trapped inside an agricultural well in Karimnagar district after an unidentified man allegedly robbed her of gold ornaments and cash and pushed her in, police said.

Gangadhara Laxmi, 55, a resident of Kisan Nagar in Thimmapur mandal who works as a daily wage labourer, was dropped off at a labour adda by her son Sandeep as usual. A man approached her promising work, then took her to the outskirts of Nustulapur village.

Around 11 am, he allegedly snatched half a tola of gold and Rs 4,000 in cash from her and pushed her into an agricultural well.

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When she attempted to climb out using a rope inside the well, the man cut the rope and fled the spot. Laxmi survived by holding on to a motor pipe inside the well and swimming to stay afloat.

When Laxmi did not return home by nightfall, her son Sandeep filed a police complaint. Police traced her phone location to Nustulapur and searched the village through the night, but could not locate her.

The next morning around 7 am, the owner of the agricultural land visited the well and heard cries from inside. He alerted villagers, who pulled her out to safety using ropes.

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Police reached the spot and registered a case based on the victim’s statement. A search is underway for the accused, who remains unidentified.

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