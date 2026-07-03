Three held for stealing silver crown from temple in Nirmal

Hyderabad: Ten days after a silver crown and gold valuables were stolen from a temple in Nirmal, Telangana, three people were arrested on Thursday, July 2, while fleeing to Maharashtra’s Nanded.

According to the police, two of the accused were identified as Pallapu Edakonda from Guntur district and Kiran alias Ramakrishna from Nizamabad. The third accused, Anand, was arrested from Maharashtra. According to the police, Pallapu and Kiran are habitual offenders who were in Nizamabad and under investigation in previous cases. During this time, the duo planned to steal the silver crown from the Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam.

Background of the case

The theft occurred on June 22, when the accused stole a silver crown and cash from a hundi at the Mahankali temple located within the Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam premises in Basara.

According to police, the intruders broke open the gate of the Mahankali temple, situated on an upper floor of the temple complex, and took away the silver crown adorning the deity along with a hundi.

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After removing the cash from the hundi, the accused allegedly abandoned the hundi at another sub-temple on the premises before fleeing.

The incident came to light on the morning of June 23 when temple priests arrived to perform daily rituals and found the shrine gate broken and the valuables missing.