Rs 4305 cr for TGSRTC in Budget 2025-26, no mention of new buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has increased its financial support to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) in the 2025-26 state budget.

A total of Rs 4,305 crore has been allocated to TGSRTC under the transport department, with funds drawn from SC and ST special development schemes.

This allocation marks an increase from the Rs 4,084.43 crore allocated in the previous budget.

While TGSRTC management sought Rs 5,500 crore to cover the Mahalakshmi free travel scheme for women and transgenders, an allocation of Rs 3,082.53 crore was announced.

In his Budget speech, finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka lauded the Mahalakshmi Scheme and stated that beneficiaries of the scheme have availed 149.63 crore trips aboard 7,227 buses since its inception, resulting in savings amounting to Rs 5,005.95 crore.

He highlighted a significant improvement in occupancy rates, which rose from 69% to 94%, with certain routes achieving full occupancy (100%).

New buses not mentioned

In addition to funding for the free travel scheme, TGSRTC also requested Rs 600 crore for procuring 1,500 new buses.

However, this particular request was not addressed in the budget, raising concerns about the corporation’s ability to expand and modernize its fleet to meet growing passenger demands.

Student bus pass reimbursements

Furthermore, Rs 430 crore has been earmarked for student bus pass reimbursements, ensuring that students can continue to access affordable transportation.

The budget also includes an allocation of Rs 540 crore for developing basic infrastructure for electric buses.