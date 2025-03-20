Telangana allocates Rs 10,187 cr for home dept in Budget 2025-26

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced a significant allocation of Rs 10,187.72 crores for the home department in the current budget.

Out of this, Rs 9,337.39 crores have been earmarked for maintenance, while Rs 850.33 crores are dedicated to developmental initiatives.

This marks an increase from the previous year’s allocation of Rs 9,563 crores. The budget prioritizes modernizing law enforcement systems and addressing urban challenges like traffic congestion.

State-level police information system gets Rs 21.55 cr

One of the key areas of focus is enhancing the state-level police information system, for which Rs 21.55 crores have been allocated.

Additionally, the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System has received increased funding this year, rising from Rs 220 crores to Rs 242.25 crores.

Training programs for constables and sub-inspectors, which required Rs 715.5 crores last year, now need only Rs 56.43 lakhs as the training process has been completed.

Rs 6.5 cr allocated to ease Hyderabad’s traffic issues

The government has also moved in the direction of dealing with Hyderabad’s growing traffic issues by raising the budget allocation from Rs 3.5 crores to Rs 6.5 crores. Security arrangements for the Ganesh festival have seen a boost, with funding increasing by Rs 3.2 crores to a total of Rs 15.50 crores.

Special forces such as Greyhounds and Octopus have received significant attention in this budget.

Greyhounds funding has been increased from Rs 14 crores to Rs 34.91 crores, while Octopus modernization has seen its budget rise from Rs 28 crores to Rs 42.56 crores.

These funds will be used to procure advanced weapons and technology to enhance operational capabilities.

Despite growing concerns about cybercrimes and drug abuse, allocations for the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and Anti-Narcotics Bureau remain unchanged at Rs 20 crores each, similar to previous years.

However, the modernization of traffic systems has received a substantial boost, with funding increasing from Rs 1 crore to Rs 7.5 crore.

In Warangal, a new commissionerate building and district police offices will be constructed with an allocation of Rs 100 crores and Rs 85 crores respectively.

Increased Budget for fire department

The fire department has also received increased funding for infrastructure development and machinery purchases, with its budget rising by Rs 4 crores to a total of Rs 12 crores.