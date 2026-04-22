Rs 5 lakh ex gratia handed to families of deceased gig workers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy handed over ex gratia cheques worth Rs 5 lakh to the family members of gig workers Lokurthi Naresh, G Shyam Sundar and Ahmed Bin Abdul Khader, who lost their lives while on duty.

The minister extended the financial assistance to the kin of the deceased through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) at the Secretariat on Wednesday, April 22.

Venkatswamy said that the state government was standing firmly by the gig workers and passed a legislation for the welfare of the gig and platform workers in the Assembly recently, as they required such protection and strong social safety net.

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He assured that the state government would stand by every worker in times of distress, and that whether they were the gig workers or the hamalis, all workers deserved support and protection from the government.

The minister appreciated the role of the gig workers’ union, noting that their continuous follow-up with the Labour Department officials made the welfare initiatives possible.

Venkatswamy reiterated that the state government will never neglect the gig workers and weaker sections, and will always remain committed to safeguarding their rights and welfare.

Labour Department Special Chief Secretary Dana Kishore, Additional Commissioner E Gangadhar, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union leader Salauddin and others were present on the occasion.