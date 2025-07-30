Rs 700 crore sheep distribution scam: ED raids 6 places in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided six locations in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 30, in connection with the alleged Rs 700 crore sheep distribution scam that took place during the former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana.

The agency raided the houses and offices of former Animal Husbandry Director Ram Chander Naik, the main accused, Moinuddin, and a few others involved in alleged irregularities, sources said.

The raids follow an investigation that was started by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which was then handed over to the ED since the scale of suspected financial fraud was involved.

Also Read Rajiv Swagruha flats for sale near Hyderabad draw massive response

The sheep distribution program was initiated on 20 June 2017 by then chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao with the aim of developing the rural economy and benefiting the Golla and Kuruma communities who are involved in traditional sheep rearing.

Rs 700 crore scam

Every unit of 20 sheep and a ram was to be given at Rs 1.25 lakh under the scheme, with the state subsidising 75 percent of the cost and 25 percent being paid by the beneficiary.

But ACB probes uncovered huge discrepancies in the implementation of the scheme.

Money was diverted through counterfeit bills, shell companies, and benami bank accounts, with middlemen and officials joining hands to take advantage of the system right from the start.

Several beneficiaries named were reported to be fictitious, while the livestock was not delivered or under-delivered in most instances.