Rajiv Swagruha flats for sale near Hyderabad draw massive response

Hyderabad: In a massive response to the Telangana government’s effort to offer cheap housing, thousands of individuals have demonstrated overwhelming enthusiasm towards the flat schemes of Rajiv Swagruha Corporation in Bandlaguda and Pocharam localities near Hyderabad city.

The demand picked up well before the last date to apply for 159 ready-to-occupy flats in Bandlaguda, with over 1,900 applications coming in for Bandlaguda and Pocharam projects together.

On July 29, Tuesday, which was the deadline for submission of applications for Bandlaguda flats, hundreds of people stood in a queue holding demand drafts (DDs), overfilling the space in and around the project area.

Officials kept accepting applications till late evening from people who remained in queues till 5 pm. There was a significant increase on the last day, with more than 600 applications.

In contrast to past programs, the applicants are free to select the actual flat they want to purchase. If there were more than one application for an apartment, a lottery was drawn to identify the allottee.

The Bandlaguda flats lottery will be conducted on Wednesday, July 30, at the project office. The process will be live-streamed on YouTube for maximum transparency.

Rajiv Swagruha Managing Director VP Gautam said unsuccessful applicants in the Bandlaguda lottery may avail themselves of the chance to apply for flats in the Pocharam project using the EMD receipt, without investing any new deposits.

In addition, these candidates are also eligible to take part in auctions to be held on August 4, 5, and 6 for flats that remained unsold at Thorrur, Bahadurpally, and Kurmalguda. The EMD receipt from Bandlaguda is acceptable for these auctions as well.

The Rajiv Swagruha Corporation has also put out invitations for 601 flats in Ghatkesar-Pocharam, which will be sold at construction cost without any profit pricing. The scheme provides state-of-the-art amenities and ready-to-occupy houses.

1 BHK flats in Pocharam will cost Rs 13 lakh

2 BHK flats will cost Rs 19 lakh

The deadline for application for Pocharam project flats is July 31, and the draw of lots for allotment will be held on August 1 and 2.

MD VP Gautam encouraged citizens to reap this affordable housing benefit. “It’s a golden opportunity to have a home in Hyderabad at below market price with complete government backing,” he said.