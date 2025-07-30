Waterfall 5 hours from Hyderabad reopens as Monsoon pauses

Hyderabad: Following a five-day shutdown induced by incessant rains, the Bogatha waterfall, about five hours from Hyderabad in Telangana’s Mulugu district, has temporarily re-opened to visitors. The forest department gave conditional permission on Tuesday, July 29, after a lull in the monsoon.

The breathtaking waterfall, located in Wazedu mandal, has witnessed an increased amount of water flow with recent heavy rains, making it a stunning natural phenomenon.

Videos and photographs of the tumbling waters have already started attracting the interest of travel enthusiasts and nature lovers from Hyderabad and surrounding districts.

Nonetheless, although access to the falls area is now allowed, tourists have been strictly prohibited from entering the pool of water at the bottom.

Officials reveal the move comes in light of the fluctuating water levels and powerful upstream inflows posing a flash threat to safety.

Tourists are asked to comply with these rules. There is no entry into the water, and offenders will be dealt with under forest and police rules.

Other waterfalls near Hyderabad closed

In the same circular, the department also permanently shut down some other waterfalls in the area on safety grounds. They include Muthyam Dhara, Kongala, Maidiloddi, and Krishnapuram waterfalls, which were found too risky because of challenging terrain and unpredictable water flows.

The opening of Bogatha, colloquially referred to as the ‘Niagara of Telangana,’ is a welcome one as the monsoon gets a brief respite in north Telangana, providing a temporary window of opportunity for travelers keen to sample the state’s natural beauty.

A favorite retreat within reach of Hyderabad

Bogatha waterfall is one of the most popular natural places in north Telangana and accessible by a five-hour drive from Hyderabad via Mulugu and Eturunagaram. With the green forest setting of the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, the site also has the potential for eco-tourism and sightseeing.

Police and forest department personnel have been posted to guard the area during peak hours of visits.

With Telangana transitioning into the second half of the monsoon period, tourists are asked to remain informed about local weather warnings and also adhere to all instructions from the forest authorities in order to be secure.