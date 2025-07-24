Bogatha Waterfall near Hyderabad shut down amid heavy rains in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bogatha Waterfall, located in Wazeedu Mandal of Mulugu district, has been closed for visitors until further notice following forecasts of heavy rainfall till July 26.

The development comes after a notice from the Forest Department of Mulugu district. Aside from the Bogatha Waterfall, the notice also stated that several other waterfalls, including Muthyamdara Waterfall, Kongala Waterfall, Mamidiloddi Waterfall, Krishnapuram Waterfall, etc., have been closed due to safety reasons, and no one is allowed to visit them.

Telangana police issues red alert

Telangana police on Thursday, July 24, issued a red alert in the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Peddapalli amid heavy rainfall during the monsoon season based on India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts.

Simultaneously, an orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Bogatha Waterfall: Niagara of Telangana

Bogatha Waterfall, locally called the “Niagara of Telangana,” is in the Mulugu district, close to Koyaveerapuram G village. Flanked by thick forest and hills, the picturesque waterfall falls off a broad rock face and is particularly breathtaking during monsoons.

Approximately 270 km from Hyderabad, it has become a weekend hotspot for nature enthusiasts with enhanced road connectivity, attracting visitors in recent times.

With more heavy rains predicted, officials have warned that any violation of the advisory against visiting the waterfalls shall be strictly dealt with, and necessary cases will be registered against the offenders.