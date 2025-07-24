Telangana police issues red alert amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: The Telangana police on Thursday, July 24, issued a red alert in some districts of the state amid heavy rainfall during the monsoon season.

These districts include Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Peddapalli. Respective District Collectors have also been informed regarding the areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The police issued the alert based on the predictions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read Vice President elections: Telangana CM wants Guv Dattatreya as candidate

Simultaneously, an orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, where rainfall activity remains significant and could pose localised threats.

Further, as a part of the early warning system, the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) disseminated the alerts to the concerned districts through the Sachet Integrated Alert Platform for authorities to ensure precautionary measures.

According to a press release, the TGICCC is providing support in the following areas: