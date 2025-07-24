Vice President elections: Telangana CM wants Guv Dattatreya as candidate

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged the Centre to consider a leader from Telangana for the post of Vice President of India, calling it a long-overdue recognition of the state’s role in national politics.

Addressing the media at his official residence in Delhi on Wednesday, July 24, Revanth Reddy reacted to the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, calling it an unfortunate development. While choosing not to speculate on the reasons, he said the vacancy presents a chance to correct historical neglect.

He pointed out that M. Venkaiah Naidu, a Telugu-speaking leader who previously served as Vice President of India, was denied elevation to the post of President and instead sidelined. Similarly, Bandaru Dattatreya, a senior leader from the Backward Classes (BC) community and former Union Minister from Secunderabad, was appointed as a Governor instead of being considered for a higher role.

The chief minister accused the BJP of sidelining BC leaders, citing examples such as the removal of Bandi Sanjay Kumar as Telangana BJP president. “He was first replaced by G. Kishan Reddy and then by N. Ramchander Rao, both upper caste leaders,” he noted.

Revanth also mentioned that Dattatreya’s term as Governor has ended and suggested that nominating him as Vice President of India would be a respectful gesture to address past injustices toward BC leaders.

However, he clarified that the final decision rests with the Congress high command and added that he would support Dattatreya’s candidature as Vice President. if such an opportunity arises.