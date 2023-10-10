RSS chief Bhagwat to undertake 3-day tour of Jammu & Kashmir from Friday

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 9:32 pm IST
Misconceptions hindering India's progress towards vishwaguru status: RSS chief
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (File Photo)

Jammu: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Jammu and Kashmir for a three-day tour beginning October 13, the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Bhagwat’s visit to the Union territory comes amid RSS leaders travelling across the country to review the functioning of the organisation, according to the statement.

Also Read
Telangana Congress chief speaking language of RSS: Owaisi

During the tour, the statement said, the RSS chief will chair a workers meeting on October 14 to review the functioning of the organization in the Union territory and the social upliftment activities being conducted by it.

MS Education Academy

He will also chair a coordination meeting the next day and address a gathering of volunteers in Kathua district, the statement said, adding that the RSS is completing 100 years of its establishment in 2025 and that the work on its expansion target will also come up for discussion during Bhagwat’s tour.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 9:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button