RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat begins four-day Rajasthan trip

Jaipur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a four-day visit to Rajasthan’s Baran from Wednesday, October 2.

He will be staying there for four days from October 3 to 6 and will reach Kota in the evening from where he will travel to Baran by road.

Chittor Prant’ Sanghchalak Jagdish Singh Rana said that during this stay, the RSS chief will attend various meetings of the organisation. He will also address the city gathering of volunteers in Baran’s Krishi Upaj Mandi on the evening of October 5.

Bhagwat visited Rajasthan in September also and held a series of meetings and other activities in Alwar. During this visit, he gave a call to the RSS workers to focus on social harmony, environment, sense of self, and civic discipline.

Addressing an RSS gathering at the Indira Gandhi Sports Ground in Alwar, the RSS Chief said the feeling of untouchability must be completely eradicated. This change must be brought about by transforming the mindset of the society.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma also met him in Alwar during his visit. Bhagwat also participated in the Shri Mahamrityunjay Mahayagya in Alwar and prayed for happiness, peace, security, and progress in the country.

While referring to the crises that the country is facing in the present circumstances, the RSS chief said that crises do not have the power to “demolish” India. “India is not just a piece of land, but it is Sanatan. India stands with Sanatan Dharma. Our culture is a Yagya-like culture. In Yagya, one has to give from his side. Whatever one has, it will return from where he is giving,” he said. Bhagwat also spoke on the significance of maintaining the environment and said trees should not be destroyed and should be planted. “Similarly, we should make efforts for the progress of our brothers in society who are poor, and backward. We should uplift them by giving them whatever we have,” he added.