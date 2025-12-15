Ruskin Bond hospitalised in Dehradun due to leg problem

The 91-year-old Bond, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, lives in the Landour area of Mussoorie.

Dehradun: Author Ruskin Bond during an interview with PTI, in Dehradun, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Dehradun: Author Ruskin Bond has been admitted to a hospital in Dehradun due to a leg problem, a close friend of the writer said here on Sunday.

After visiting Bond at the hospital, well-known Dehradun-based publisher Upendra Arora said the elderly author was unable to walk properly, following which he was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday.

Arora said Bond is undergoing physiotherapy under medical supervision and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in two to three days.

“There is nothing serious,” he said.

Bond has written more than 500 short stories, essays and novels, of which 69 books are for children.

He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1992 for Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra.

