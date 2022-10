Russia’s financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, on Tuesday, flagged and added the U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. (META.O) as “terrorists and extremists”, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

An appeal by Meta was rejected by a Moscow court in June after it was found guilty of what Russia termed as “extremist activity” in March.

In court, Meta’s lawyer at the time said that the company was not carrying out any extremist activity and was against Russophobia.