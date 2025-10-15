Russian influencer in Bengaluru pays Rs 45,000 for house help, internet reacts

A Russian influencer living in India shared her monthly expenses in Bengaluru, claiming that she pays Rs 1.25 for rent and Rs 45,000 for house help, shocking several internet users.

Living in India for over ten years, content creator Yulia Aslamova took to Instagram to share her monthly living expenses as a family of three, recounting her early days in Bengaluru.

“Well, 11 years ago, when I came to Bangalore for my work project, everything was very reasonable for me. Maybe because my own country’s currency was super strong, and I was dividing all prices by half,” she wrote.

She said that the minimum for a family of three to live “decently” okay in the city is approximately 2.5 lakh rupees.

“The bare minimum for the family of 3 to live decently ok in Blr is nothing less than 2.5 lakh. I heard that the cost of living in Gurgaon and Mumbai is even higher.”

The Instagram video has over 300k views with the title, “How much life in Bengaluru really costs” where she broke down her expenses in different categories.

The rent costs her Rs 1,25,000, school: Rs 30,000, food and household: Rs 75,000, house help: Rs 45,000, health and fitness: Rs 30,000 and petrol: Rs 5,000.

“My monthly expenses do vary and depend on my optimisation plan/needs and circumstances. I can manage personal expenses as low as Rs 25-35k (none negotiable my fitness, good nutrition and psychologist) but the family expenses are on a different level,” her post read.

More than her overall expenses, online users were shocked to know the amount she claims to pay for her house help. One person even stated that her overpaying can become an issue for the locals.

“House help 45000. You are actually overpaying and that will be problem for locals,” the comment read.

Another user commented, “Living in Bangalore for 20+ years I have never spent even half of what’s quoted here for in a single month,” stating that lifestyle is the biggest factor in daily expenses.