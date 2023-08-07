SaaS-based assessment platform HireMee helping Indian states bridge skill gap

New Delhi: Talent acquisition and management startup HireMee on Monday said it has partnered several state boards of technical education, universities and colleges in the country to provide AI-proctored assessments, thus helping them bridge the skill gap.

HireMee has now partnered Madhya Pradesh government’s skilling agency to help identify hidden talent in the state and assist them in employability.

The AI-based platform and its skill building expertise is set to help young students and faculty understand gaps in their skills so as to enhance their existing skills, as also to learn new skills demanded by the industry under the ‘Sankalp’ (skill acquisition and knowledge awareness for livelihood promotion) scheme of the Central government.

Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development & Employment Generation Board (MPSSDEGB) and the Directorate of Employment, Madhya Pradesh have signed an MoU with Bengaluru-based HireMee.

HireMee platform’s AI-driven skill assessment and short-term awareness programmes will be available to the youth in the state registered on the MPSSDEGB website.

“The HireMee team is proud to deploy its capability to offer assessments and insights, thereby enhancing the employability of the youth in the state,” said Venkatraman Umakanth, business head and senior vice president, HireMee.

The assessments include cognitive, behavioural and chosen domain areas in the traditional as well as emerging areas. The students will be able to build digital fluency using HireMee’s micro-learning modules.

“We continue to partner forward-looking states to enhance the skill base using HireMee’s platform and AI-based insights,” said Chocko Valliappa, Founder of HireMee.

Over 6 lakh students have taken this assessment and the HireMee platform has opened up corporate opportunities for about 2 lakh students.