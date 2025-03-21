‘Sabse khubsurat jagah, Makkah’: Munawar Faruqui performs Umrah

Munawar shared several glimpses from Makkah on his Instagram, expressing his gratitude and emotions

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen perform Umrah (Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular stand-up comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui has taken a break from his busy schedule to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan. He embarked on this spiritual journey with his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, marking his first-ever Umrah.

Munawar shared several glimpses from Makkah on his Instagram, expressing his gratitude and emotions. Posting a picture of himself in Ihram with the breathtaking backdrop of the Kaaba, he wrote,

“Duniya ki sabse khubsurat jagah Makkah. Allah sabko yahan bulaye, aur dua aap sabke liye ki hai maine. Muje bhi apni dua me yaad rakhna,” he captioned.

His heartfelt post went viral and fans flooded the comments with prayers and best wishes. Many congratulated him on this spiritual milestone.

