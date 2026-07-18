Sadhu held for growing ganja plants in Mulugu ashram

Hyderabad: The Mulugu police raided an ashram and arrested a sadhu for cultivating ganja in the ashram’s premises.

Based on credible information, police raided an ashram located in Govindaraopet mandal headquarters, where they found 36 ganja plants being cultivated by a sadhu named Sriram Giri, a native of Kashi in Uttar Pradesh.

The police also found dry ganja in the ashram. The police removed the ganja plants along with their roots and seized them.

The samples have been sent to lab for further testing.

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The police found that the sadhu, along with his sister have been staying in the ashram and cultivating ganja by misleading the people in the name of spirituality.

The police booked Sriram Giri under various sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on.