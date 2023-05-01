Salary of Nita Ambani’s stylist will blow away your mind!

Mumbai: Nita Ambani, who is the wife of billionaire Anil Ambani , is one of the most successful women in the world. She is not only known for her management skills but also for her looks. Most of the industrialists especially businesswomen follow her as she has become a role model for thousands of entrepreneurs across globe. Her looks despite being mother to three kids-Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani is often discussed. In this write-up, we will tell you about the man who is behind all her looks.

Yes,you read it right. We will tell you about the popular make-up artist of most stylish businesswoman today. The name of the personal make-up artist of Ambani’s wife is Mickey Contractor. His creativity is what helps Nita Ambani to steal the show whenever she steps out.

Mickey Contractor started working as a hairdresser at Tokyo Beauty Parlour during the early stage of his career and currently he is known as the man behind India’s richest man’s wife’s looks. Mickey was suggested by Helen to join the film industry as a makeup artist after observing his creativity.

Currently, he is one of the most popular celebrity make-up artists and he has worked in many films, including Hum Apke Hain Kaun, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Kartik Calling Kartik, Don, Veere Di Wedding, Good News, and many more. It is reported that apart from Nita, Isha Ambani, and her daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta Ambani, also avail the services of Mickey Contractor.

Mickey has so many A-listers on his client’s list and it is reported that he charges somewhere between Rs 75,000 to 1 lakh per person for his services. He has become one of the most sought-after make-up artists in Tinseltown. Mickey is one of the richest make-up artists in Mumbai and everyone can not afford him.